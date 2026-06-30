It has become common practice in Washington for politicians to pursue compliments like a moth pursues flames.

With all the chatter on X today we see how Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are refusing to fall into this trap when it comes to considering endorsing potential candidates. Their way of thinking helps separate the talk from the walk.

We’ve seen observers note how flattery is typically used as a first step for politicians trying to get endorsements from well-known people. However, the two Trump boys seem immune to flattery. In fact, the Trump boys’ lack of response to flattery makes them stand out from the pack.

Politicians (and other influential figures) are changing their position every day simply because someone is giving them the most praise.

Depending on the actions taken by candidates demonstrating their commitment to causes beyond just superficially appealing to them, the politics of realignment could change overnight.

This phenomenon is a repetitive trend throughout campaign cycles. A politician says something complimentary about another person’s values or previous accomplishments and then asks for something in return.

What is asked for?

Usually some form of an endorsement that could be important in swaying voters in certain districts. We’ve seen very little evidence of either son wanting to play along when they think the compliment was made simply to impress them and had no merit due to previous actions or policies.

Endorsements aren’t necessarily an issue. We explore the argument for and against their use below. Subscribe today for access.