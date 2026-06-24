As reported on Donald Trump Jr.’s social media account, there is a strategy that the Democrats plan to use to take control of the state’s institutions and redraw election districts to their advantage without getting the majority vote of the citizens.

When elected officials cannot win elections based on the votes of the people, how far will those officials go to get what they want?

Donald Trump Jr. took to X and highlighted what he calls a coordinated effort by Democrats to pack courts and manipulate election district maps in Virginia. Trump Jr. points out these actions as attempts to circumvent the will of the people and shift power for years to come.

This comes at a time when Virginia is in the national spotlight due to the fight for control of legislation and judicial appointments. Trump Jr. encourages followers to listen to his podcast for more in-depth coverage instead of waiting for fragmented reporting to break down the details.

We’ve got the summary of the discourse for subscribers below.