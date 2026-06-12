A recent development within the American Bar Association (ABA) shows the type of shift that is occurring in legal education. Trump Jr noted the significance of the ABA development on his X account, describing it as positive movement against “top down” mandates which prioritize identity over merit.

Those paid subscribers to news outlets which track events like this recognize the current victories fall into a growing trend of opposition to certain types of mandates.

The change comes after years of law school administrators complaining that their accrediting body was forcing them to pursue quantitative goals (i.e., diversity and inclusion numbers) instead of focusing on legitimate academic standards.

As a result, there are many questions surrounding how far the shift away from the prior system may spread. Trump Jr. used the opportunity to urge scrutiny of similar programs operating within major U.S. corporations, which also utilize such programs to assist with hiring decisions and promotions.

So, what’s the solution? We detail it below for subscribers.