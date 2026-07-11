Trump Jr. Raises Urgent Alarm Over Colombia Crisis in Live Podcast With Sen. Moreno
Trump Jr. Cautions Of New Threats Coming Out Of Colombia
Donald Trump Jr. posted on social media he will be hosting a LIVE podcast featuring Senator Bernie Moreno to break-down the current developments taking place in Colombia. The timing of this cannot be more relevant, given recent reports of evolving alliances and untamed migration across the region.
What is occurring in Colombia that calls for such urgency from both a Trump Family Voice (and) a serving United States Senator?