The White House Task Force is a significant push for greater transparency and accountability in U.S. government spending.

What seems different about Mr. Trump’s support is the fact that there are no indications of him planning to make use of this “account”, but rather pointing others directly at it.

There are similar “accounts” that exist and are supported by previous presidential candidates’ families (e.g. Obama’s), yet none have been able to produce meaningful results.

Mr. Trump’s announcement comes at a time when public trust regarding the way the government spends taxpayer monies is low. In addition, many of the federal agencies have numerous oversight mechanisms in place and despite these measures continue to lose billions of taxpayer dollars due to questionable transactions.

Furthermore, Mr. Trump’s support of the “account” indicates the Trump family views the issue as something more than a simple campaign promise.

Is it a sincere effort to protect taxpayer dollars? We explore the issue below.