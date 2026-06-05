Swamp creatures insist their legislation is for the sake of saving the planet. Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered podcast which features a direct conversation with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Lee Zeldin, addresses this uncomfortable truth.

The conversation that challenges the official “narrative” regarding energy and growth, and how they relate to everyday Americans’ need for inexpensive power and stable jobs.

Zeldin discussed the economic reality behind aggressive environmental rules without using any spin from the media. His explanations included specific examples of how some regulations increase costs for manufacturers and small businesses that are the backbone of many local economies.

In place of abstract warnings of far-off future catastrophes, the focus remained on tangible, immediate consequences such as increased utility bills and fewer job opportunities available in traditional energy sectors.

One of the greatest differences was between predicted dire consequences and what has actually occurred on the ground. Trump Jr. directed the conversation to be focused on “America First,” asking why our leaders would sacrifice domestic production by pursuing global targets that other countries do little more than ignore.

How did Zeldin respond? We detail the discourse below for subscribers.