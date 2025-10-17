Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr

TRUMP JR: "JD once again just absolutely demolishes the Fake News!"

Oct 17, 2025
🚨 JUST IN: 48 is CRUSHING the gotcha attempts by Kristen Welker on NBC, who is rooting for Trump to fail on ending the Russia-Ukraine war x.com/RapidResponse4…

“The Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half YEARS of this conflict!”

"We're trying to negotiate as much as we can with both the Russians and Ukrainians to find a middle ground to stop the killing."

💯 🇺🇸

