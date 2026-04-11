For YEARS, they’ve insisted that transgenderism isn’t a mental illness. They’re on record claiming that minors should undergo permanent surgeries that mutilate their bodies and cripple their fertility.

Democrats want men in women’s locker rooms, drag queens in children’s libraries.

Meanwhile, normal sane Americans get told there’s nothing wrong with this. If we question any of it, in any capacity, we’re called hateful and bigoted.

Yet, time and time again, the truth comes out.

The sickness of transgenderism is very well documented. One of the latest cases? A transgender Democratic official just admitted to sexually abusing kids.

We All Saw This Coming