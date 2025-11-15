Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

These Ghouls Belong in Prison

Nov 15, 2025

These ghouls don’t belong in government let alone at FEMA, and frankly, they should be ostracized from society.

Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture