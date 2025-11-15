These Ghouls Belong in Prison

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001112These Ghouls Belong in PrisonNov 15, 20251112ShareThese ghouls don’t belong in government let alone at FEMA, and frankly, they should be ostracized from society.Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDonald Trump JrSubscribeRecent PostsWTF!? How could parents teach their kids something like this? Nov 5JD Vance expects housing prices to declineNov 4We Will NEVER Forget Charlie KirkOct 27TRUMP JR: "JD once again just absolutely demolishes the Fake News!" Oct 17Crime has dropped dramatically because of Trump's policies Oct 9DJT JR says It seems impossible to "lower the temp" with DemocratsOct 2Donald Trump Jr goes SCORCHED EARTH on Fox NewsSep 26