SPLC Boss Neo-Nazi Funding Scandal and Don Jr’s Darkly Sarcastic Response
There are few things more heinous than when those who position themselves as the protectors of “tolerance” write checks to some of the very people they purport to abhor
There is a New York Post article exposing how the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) allegedly distributed money to fund a relationship with a neo-Nazi. It did not take Donald Trump Jr. long to skewer the obvious hypocrisy with a tweet that demonstrated the sheer audacity of what the SPLC is doing.
How did Don Jr. react? It’s detailed below for subscribers.