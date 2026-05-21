Imagine this: Donald Trump Sr. proudly surrounded by both his grandchild (Kai) and great-grandchild, sharing moments with his family that showcase true love and family bond, without the influence of money.

It’s the American dream.

At a time in which the mainstream media likes to portray the Trump family as caricatures of evil, these pictures offer a clear counter-narrative and cut through the propaganda.

The scenario described above was real. The event was a casual gathering where there was a warm atmosphere of family and continuity. However, what makes this moment so important today? Why should we care now that everyone is sharpening their knives politically?

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