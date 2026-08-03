Those same outlets that called JD Vance an awkward liability for months were watching him deconstruct their entire anti-Joe Biden narrative at the hands of Joe Rogan, and their silent or snarky responses after this interview will show us how much he rattled the permanent elite class in Washington.

These outlet’s (coordinated) dismissal attempts are attempting to look like some form of desperate damage control; the interview proved a Vice President able to clearly articulate and defend his agenda without sounding scripted or apologetic.

That ability to communicate effectively with Americans threatens the old way of doing things much more than any perceived ‘gaffe’ has.

SELECTIVE AMNESIA OF THE LEGACY COVERAGE

Legacy coverage viewed the Rogan appearance as a back drop rather than a direct threat to their monopoly on defining the Trump Administration.

Legacy media focused on minor phraseology rather than Vance’s clear articulation of border security and economic reality.

The legacy media’s focus on this type of detail is indicative of where they really place there priorities: protecting the idea that anyone associated with the president must either be incompetent or radical.