

Can the yellow brick road lead us down an illusionary pathway of American vitality, rather than illusions?

In an interview teaser to his most recent Triggered podcast, Donald Trump Suggests this very option using none other than Dr. Mehmet Oz, president Trump’s choice as the nation’s health czar.

The teaser, posted on X, is filled with enthusiasm and optimism: a bright yellow winding road to wellness – promising a “healthy brick road” ahead. This isn’t some feel good fairytale. This is a straight-up challenge to the bloated health-industrial complex that is fattening itself off of America’s decline.

At a time when Oz was officially confirmed by president Trump as CMS administrator through Trump’s nomination process and extensively covered by conservative outlets, the Triggered podcast drop signifies the Trump team’s plan to dismantle the wasteful and woke-mandate-ridden healthcare system.

Triggered has been Don ’s battle ground for all things “America first,” taking on everything from media lies to elite schemes. Now, it looks to address healthcare; an issue where government has overstepped its bounds and created hospitals as compliance factories and diets as poison.

So, what’s the answer? It’s spelled out below for subscribers.