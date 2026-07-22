Donald Trump Jr’s post presents a Republican Strategist clearly stating that America First can’t be negotiated away; and the reaction from the usual suspects makes his argument hit even harder.



Every time a clear message comes along, such as this one, we see the same outrage machine spin up in response.

Every time a clear message like this surface, every single voice rushes to call it extreme or divisive.

However, the underlying reality is that for decades, globalist policy has destroyed local communities, sent good paying jobs offshore and made American citizens after-thoughts.

Why is Don Jr choosing to support this statement at this moment?