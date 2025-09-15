Donald Trump Jr: Democrats Are INSANE

Ohh my god it’s true, Democrat Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is giving $30,000 to each illegal migrant family to help them move into homes

Maura Healey is shifting shelter costs to the state’s HomeBASE program. The program provides rental assistance to migrant families, $30,000 in a 24-month period per family

Reported:

- Each family also can get up to $4,000 per month in EBT cash

- $500 per month for food

- Free health care

- Free cable

— Wall Street Apes