Donald Trump To Hungary: if you do not Vote for Orbán then hand your country to the puppets of globalism.

Trump ’s urgent election plea gives Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s prime minister and Donald Trump’s most important ally in Europe, the visibility of being a “sovereignty” warrior that Europe so badly needs.

Imagine a country under siege from Brussels’ bureaucracy and open-borders fanatics, staring at an election that may determine its future. Then comes Donald Trump With a blunt message that pierces the noise with the impact of a rifle shot in a quiet forest.

As seen on X, he is urging Hungarians to support Viktor Orbán, the prime minister who has taken a strong stand as the Donald Trump’s primary ally in Europe.

Vote for strength. Vote for Hungary first. The message of truth.

In his X posting, along with a powerful photograph, Donald Trump Makes a clear connection to the America first principles. Viktor Orbán, the unyielding populist who defied EU mandates to migrate and protect his borders, represents the independent thinking Donald Trump Advocates.

The post is a direct call to action before the upcoming hungarian election which defines Viktor Orbán as the bastion against elitist tyranny.

Hungary’s election is not just some distant, unrelated ballot-box event. Rather, it is representative of many of the battles taking place right here at home. Globalists are using the same old playbooks of control and dilution to undermine and dominate all around us.

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