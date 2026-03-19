After many delays, we the people have gotten an upfront look at the Jeffrey Epstein files. These are not for the faint of heart. In fact, they present a disturbing dive into real human depravity.

In these files are not just sexual assaults, but also cannibalism, child sacrifice, and demonic rituals. CEOs, businessmen, and other high society elites were all part of it. Now, as the word gets out, many of Epstein’s top associates want to escape consequences.

The First Domino to Fall

Prince Andrew is a prime example and one of the first Epstein associates to face consequences. In the days after the files got out, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct. Later, the authorities let him go, but confirmed that he remains under investigation.

Former President Bill Clinton is another case study.

He was best friends with Epstein. Clinton hosted Epstein and Maxwell at the White House, went to pool parties with them, and never batted an eye. Since the release of the files, Clinton is now trying to rewrite history and feign innocence.

Thankfully, Don Jr. isn’t letting him get away with this.

Bill Clinton Thinks We’re Stupid

Weeks after the Epstein files came out, Clinton and his attorneys rushed to do damage control. The former president put out a ludicrous statement, alleging zero knowledge of Epstein sexually abusing underage girls.

The cherry on top? Clinton claimed that if he knew about Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking, he’d have “turned [Epstein] in [himself].”

Nobody believes this.

The former president is in countless photos at Epstein’s premises, with underage girls on his lap and giving him massages. Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane over a dozen times, yet somehow, we’re all supposed to believe he was an innocent acquaintance.

Imagine if Don Jr. had flown on the plane of a pedophile this many times. The media would tear him to shreds, insisting he always knew about the human trafficking ring.

Yet somehow, the press gives Clinton a pass and treats his claims as legitimate.

The Clintons Were Neck Deep in Epstein’s Web

As the Epstein files are publicly available, we can’t let Bill or Hillary Clinton rewrite history.

During a deposition, Hillary claimed to have “never met” Epstein. She alleged that herself and Bill remained completely ignorant of the human trafficking ring run by Epstein and Maxwell.

Though, coincidentally, the Clintons didn’t have any problem with Maxwell at their daughter’s wedding. Somehow, Hillary didn’t give any explanation for this at her deposition when she alleged to have “never known” what Epstein and Maxwell were up to.

Don’t let the Clintons fool you. They were far more aware than they let on. This is the same couple that’s known for their political opponents perishing in suspicious “suicides.”

There Needs to Be an Immediate Investigation Into the Clinton-Epstein Connection

The public has already viewed countless images of Bill Clinton buddying up to Epstein. We’ve seen the portrait that hung in Epstein’s home of the former president donning a blue dress.

What other sordid, despicable details have yet to come out?

As the Epstein files remain under rightful scrutiny, we can’t let the Clintons slip through the cracks. They, too, must be fully investigated.

Remember, if it were Don Jr. with this vast of a paper trail, the mainstream media wouldn’t let it go.

Who did the Clintons bribe or pay off to escape accountability? What did Bill do with Epstein that wasn’t photographed or included in the latest files release?

This entire web could be much darker and more sinister than we’re all aware of. Either way, Americans deserve the full and unredacted truth.