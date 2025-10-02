Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr

DJT JR says It seems impossible to "lower the temp" with Democrats

Oct 02, 2025
Donald Trump Jr. says he doesn’t think it’s possible to “lower the temperature”..

He’s exactly right.. we CAN’T coexist with Democrat terrorlsts.

