Democrats Keep Putting Illegals Before Americans

The radical left’s obsession with illegal aliens constitutes a national security risk. Democrats have moved heaven and earth to keep violent criminals in this country, all while everyday patriots suffer.

It’s not hard to see why they’re doing this.

At the end of the day, leftists want total power and control. They know they’ve lost the support of real American voters. Therefore, getting illegals in this country (then demanding “pathways to citizenship”) is Democrats’ only hope of ever winning elections again.

Thankfully, President Trump won’t let this happen.

He, along with our brave ICE agents, continues working around the clock to deport violent criminals and keep Americans safe.

How are Democrats reacting? By deploying new tactics to give illegals the red carpet treatment.

They’re Getting Patriots Killed

As we speak, the radical left is trying to keep foreign truckers on our roads. These folks never should have been in our country. They’re taking jobs that American citizens need to feed our families.

Guess what? That’s not even the worst of it.