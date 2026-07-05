Camp David Family Photos Expose the Futility of Targeting the Trump Inner Circle
A study of major U.S. newspapers found that in 2019, 72% of the newspaper coverage of President Trump was negative
A study published by Columbia University’s Tisch School of Arts Journalism Program also looked at the media coverage of President Biden in 2020.
That study concluded that there were significant differences in how the media treated President Trump versus President Biden. Specifically, the study reported that television news gave almost four times as much airtime to criticisms of President Trump compared to President Biden.
But why?