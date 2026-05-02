The Act is intended to thwart an investigation into a felonious individual named Nick Shirley.

The Stop Nick Shirley act has apparently been put together by California Democrats, and it would provide a legal framework allowing the individual in question (Nick Shirley) to avoid being held accountable for whatever crimes he may have committed.

To be more specific the bill is intended to prevent Nick Shirley from being punished for a felony offense.

In response to this, Don called out California Democrats via X. He called them out for using their power to block an investigation into Nick Shirley.

He stated that the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” is a ridiculous attempt to allow Nick Shirley to escape punishment for committing a serious crime. In addition to criticizing California Democrats for blocking the investigation, Don also criticized them for attempting to use taxpayer dollars to fund this ridiculous bill.

California Democrats are claiming that this is about providing a fair process for individuals charged with felonies. However, when looking closer at the situation, it appears that the actual purpose of the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” is to help those who commit serious crimes avoid being held accountable.

The Dems Have no Moral Compass

Democrats are shielding serious criminals from accountability.

But why?

The answer is below for paying subscribers.