America protects the seas around the world

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript41America protects the seas around the worldMar 05, 202641ShareTranscriptIncredible conversation with johnkonrad on why controlling the seas matters more than ever, really eye-opening discussionThanks for reading Donald Trump Jr! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDonald Trump JrSubscribeRecent PostsTrump is the “greatest diplomat in the history of our country”Feb 25America needs more big, beautiful, battleshipsFeb 5This is the best way to honor our friend Charlie KirkJan 25Trump completely BROKE Nancy PelosiJan 5Gavin Newsom will NEVER be president Dec 25, 2025BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr just announced his marriage to his beautiful girlfriend Dec 16, 2025Donald Trump Jr Exposes the Russia HoaxDec 15, 2025