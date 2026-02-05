Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

America needs more big, beautiful, battleships

A strong Navy keeps America safer
Feb 05, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 America First News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture