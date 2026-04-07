Horror writer and multi-millionaire Stephen King recently claimed that “Trump has never had a child.”

Read that again.

Five kids. Ten grandchildren. A family in the forefront of American media for generations. And this genius believes the president is childless.

In one line alone, we see the utter destruction of the Hollywood left in 2026.

He didn’t stop there. He continued to list off all the other things he believed Trump could not do. This included claims that Trump couldn’t run a business (he’s built buildings), that he wasn’t capable of keeping a house (he raised five children), that he couldn’t even make a bed (who knows if anyone can?), that he calls people names because he believes they are dumb (that’s called presidential speech), that he has never really worked in his life (he built a company and created jobs), that he has no life experience (three wives and ten grandchildren). The usual list, except this time it came with a lie so outrageous it blew the lid right off of the internet.

Donald Trump Jr., son of the president, immediately responded with this laughable retort: “Unless you mean birthing a child, which would also apply to every male human alive,” as well as stating, “TDS isn’t funny anymore; it’s frightening.”

The fact that these highly educated, once respected individuals have become so consumed with their hatred of Trump that they cannot be bothered to google simple facts to verify what they post is truly sad.

Here is the real-life experience that the elitist class refuses to acknowledge. Donald Trump did live a real life before entering politics. He built skyscrapers. He provided employment to thousands. He managed to navigate through three marriages while raising his five children who are now standing next to him in the White House. He has endured multiple attempts on his life. He has taken punches from the entirety of the establishment and continued to fight back.

On the other hand, Stephen King is sitting in his Maine mansion writing fan fiction for his liberal followers while producing novels that are beginning to resemble something written by someone who has been stuck in a bubble for over 30 years.

These are the very same elitists lecturing working-class Americans on “reality” while living in bubbles so thick they actually believe their own lies. For years they’ve labeled Trump supporters “deplorable garbage”, but each day proves that they are less knowledgeable about everyday Americans than your average truck driver is about book sales.

However, the childless claim is where King and his fellow celebrity lunatics cross the line from merely partisan idiocy into clinically delusional thinking.

What kind of individual deletes five living human beings simply to prove they’re correct about the orange man?

An individual whose entire world view relies on believing Trump is a cartoon villain rather than a living breathing father/husband/leader who has pulled off the largest political comebacks in U.S. history.

Normal citizens quit paying attention to these elitists years ago. The elite don’t just despise Trump; they despise reality itself when it doesn’t fit into their narrative.

But, the larger picture of how King and his fellow celebrities have gone completely mad, and what this means for the country they say they care about, grows even darker.

King’s tirade accurately represents the collapse of intellect within the anti-Trump resistance. There is no longer debate or discussion regarding policies. They don’t even pretend to engage with facts. They are screaming into the void, hoping sheer volume will compensate for their complete lack of connection to reality.

Donald Trump has experienced more in one week than Stephen King has experienced in the past decade of comfortable book tours and Twitter virtue signaling. Donald Trump successfully ran the most complex economic system in existence, brokered Middle East Peace Deals, and stood-up to China while King wrote another lengthy novel about Killer Clowns.

The real horror story isn’t found within King’s books. It is watching previously respected cultural icons such as King demonstrate their willingness to embarrass themselves publicly.

Donald Trump’s family is thriving. His Movement is stronger than ever. And Stephen King is still out there claiming Donald Trump has no children.

That perfectly encapsulates how far the Elite Left has plummeted since the election.

It is time for Regular Americans to continue enjoying this Clown Show while constructing the nation we desire. Clearly, horror writers will not create it for us.