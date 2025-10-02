Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr

Home
Notes
Archive
About

September 2025

August 2025

Nasty ABC reporters hide the truth about trans shooter
What is wrong with these people?Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr!
  
America First News
1
0:46
John Bolton HATES That Trump is Delivering PEACE
John Bolton and the rest of the establishment losers HATE that my father is committed to delivering peace between Russia and Ukraine and stopping the…
  
America First News
2
1:37
America Is Poised For A New Industrial Revolution
Great to join @DonaldJTrumpJr to discuss the historic $92 billion in new investments announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit.
2:23
Crush the Cartels. Save Innocent Lives.
Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr!
  
America First News
1
0:59
Scott Adams Praises Donald Trump Jr For Hilarious Post
ScottAdamsSays PRAISES DonaldJTrumpJr for posting meme of Trump tossing d*ldo off White House roof onto WNBA court — after my clip of CNN panel…
  
America First News
1
0:28
Coming soon
This is Donald Trump Jr.
  
America First News
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture