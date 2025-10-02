Donald Trump Jr
DJT JR says It seems impossible to "lower the temp" with Democrats
Donald Trump Jr.
8 hrs ago
•
America Reborn
33
5
0:56
September 2025
Donald Trump Jr goes SCORCHED EARTH on Fox News
Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr!
Sep 26
•
America Reborn
151
1
0:43
Donald Trump Jr holds back tears remembering how Charlie Kirk was like a brother to him
Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr!
Sep 22
•
America Reborn
6
1
1:47
Woke Leftists need to stop with the violence
Donald Trump Jr 🇺🇲 is spot on by saying "the violence only goes one way."
Sep 19
•
America First News
366
38
2:55
Donald Trump Jr: Democrats Are INSANE
Dems giving ridiculous amounts of money to illegals
Sep 15
3
0:43
100%: This Crisis Was About Mental Health
This tragedy was NOT ABOUT GUNS.
Sep 7
•
America First News
5
1:33
August 2025
Nasty ABC reporters hide the truth about trans shooter
What is wrong with these people?Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr!
Aug 31
•
America First News
3
1
0:46
John Bolton HATES That Trump is Delivering PEACE
John Bolton and the rest of the establishment losers HATE that my father is committed to delivering peace between Russia and Ukraine and stopping the…
Aug 27
•
America First News
1
2
1:37
America Is Poised For A New Industrial Revolution
Great to join @DonaldJTrumpJr to discuss the historic $92 billion in new investments announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit.
Aug 24
1
2:23
Crush the Cartels. Save Innocent Lives.
Thanks for reading Donald Trump Jr!
Aug 20
•
America First News
8
1
0:59
Scott Adams Praises Donald Trump Jr For Hilarious Post
ScottAdamsSays PRAISES DonaldJTrumpJr for posting meme of Trump tossing d*ldo off White House roof onto WNBA court — after my clip of CNN panel…
Aug 17
•
America First News
2
1
0:28
Coming soon
This is Donald Trump Jr.
Aug 16
•
America First News
1
